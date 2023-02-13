Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Congress never carried out development works at border areas fearing enemy: PM

Published on Feb 13, 2023 09:56 AM IST

PM Modi said Congress always underestimated the valour and bravery of soldiers adding that the forces know well to stop the enemy at the border and give them a befitting reply

PM was addressing a public meeting in Dausa organised by state BJP unit. (Twitter | Nitin Gadkari)
BySachin Saini

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Congress of not carrying out development works at bordering villages and cities of the country fearing the enemy could enter the country using such roads.

Addressing a public meeting in Dausa organised by state BJP unit, Modi said, “Congress governments did not carry out development works in the border villages and areas because they were afraid…they have said in Parliament, what will happen if the enemy comes on the roads made by us.”

“Congress has always underestimated the valour and bravery of our soldiers. Our forces know well to stop the enemy at the border and give them a befitting reply,” he said.

He added that in the last nine years, a strong network of roads and rail has been created in the border areas of the country including Rajasthan.

Informing about the upcoming projects and development proposals, Modi said, “BJP is making Rajasthan a state of new possibilities.”

He said the people of Rajasthan have given him immense love but it is unfortunate… ‘I even think had there been double engine government here, then the development would have been fast.’

“The Congress stalls, misguide and hangs work…neither they work nor let anyone work. In Congress government, the law-and-order situation is deteriorating. The kind of news are coming from Rajasthan – the message is one if want to protect the tradition and culture, then have to be bring BJP government,” he said.

Taking a jibe at the recent incident in Rajasthan where CM Ashok Gehlot mistakenly read the excerpts of an old budget, he said “What happened in budget is a matter of discussion everywhere.”

The PM said mistake can happen with anyone but this shows that Congress has no vision or weight in what they say.

“Rajasthan today needs a stable and development-oriented government, and then only rule of law will establish. And today, I am seeing the enthusiasm for a double engine government,” he said.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sachin Saini

    Sachin Saini is Special Correspondent for Rajasthan. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism.

