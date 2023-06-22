Rajasthan: Five including three kids killed in separate rain-related incidents

Five people, including three children, have died in the past 24 hours in Rajasthan’s Barmer and Jaisalmer districts in separate rain-related incidents caused by Cyclone Biparjoy, taking the total death toll in the state to 25. The death toll in the state due to rain-related incidents has touched 25. (PTI photo)

On Wednesday late night, three children died in Jaisalmer district while another woman died due to drowning in Barmer and her brother-in-law also died while attempting to save her.

In Jaisalmer, three children died by drowning in a water pit.

Police said that the incident took place late Wednesday evening when they were playing outside their homes.

When they did not return till late night, their family members began looking out for them and found them inside an eight-feet deep water pit.

However, they were immediately taken to a hospital, where the doctors declared them brought dead.

All the deceased children were identified.

In Barmer, the woman had fell inside a water tank and began drowning, police said.

Seeing the woman drown, her brother-in-law also jumped in to save her, but both died in the process, police said.

Both deceased, residents of Bamnor village, were identified.

