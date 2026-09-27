Jaipur, A snake species known as the Sistan sand boa has been scientifically recorded in India for the first time after researchers found three of them in Rajasthan's Sikar district. Discovery of 3 Sistan sand boas in Rajasthan marks species' first official record in India

The Sistan sand boa is a non-venomous, thick-bodied snake found in dry areas. It was earlier known to be from Iran and Pakistan.

Researchers Vivek Sharma of Jabalpur and wildlife biologist Dharmendra Khandal of Ranthambhore-based Tiger Watch found three of these snakes during a survey in the Ramgarh-Shekhawati area of Sikar in 2025.

Their study was published in the Journal of Threatened Taxa on May 26 this year.

The first snake was found inside a gaushala on August 19, 2025. Another was found in the courtyard of a house at Sunda Ki Dhani on September 12 and the third near an under-construction house at Rukansar on September 21 last year.

The researchers studied their body shape, colour and scales before identifying them as Sistan sand boas.

"We knew that this snake was different, but we did not rush to publish a research paper. We first decided to understand and study it properly," Khandal said.

The Sistan sand boa looks similar to the red sand boa commonly known in India. One of the easier ways to tell them apart is their tails.

The Sistan sand boa's tail gradually becomes thinner and ends in a pointed tip. The red sand boa's tail remains thick for much of its length before narrowing towards the end, according to the study.

Khandal said similar snakes had been noticed in Rajasthan for several years. Photographs of such snakes had been received from at least 40 locations, but pictures alone were not enough to scientifically confirm their identity.

He said he had photographed similar snakes in Churu as far back as 2003 and 2006, but their species could not be confirmed then.

Similar-looking snakes have also been reported around Bikaner, Hanumangarh and Jaisalmer, though these records are yet to be scientifically confirmed.

The Sistan sand boa was recognised as a separate species following a taxonomic study published in Iran in 2020 using morphological and genetic evidence.

Researchers said the finding in Sikar indicates that the snake may also live in farms, orchards and areas close to human settlements rather than only in sand dunes.

They said further studies are needed to find out how widely the species is distributed in Rajasthan and assess its population and conservation needs.

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