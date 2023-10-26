'ED officials are doing their job’: Dotasara tells supporters on raids on premises; Ashok Gehlot lauds

Hours after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the premises of state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara on Thursday in Jaipur and Sikar, he spoke to supporters gathered outside his house to protest against the raids and asked them to maintain peace as the agency was only doing their “job”. Govind Singh Dotasra (File)

Speaking to the protesters, Dotasara said, “Officials have come here. They are doing their work. We have no problem. Whatever inquiry they are required to do as per instructions regarding searches, FIR, or data, they are doing.”

A coaching centre, with alleged links to Dotasara, was also raided ahead of Rajasthan Assembly polls scheduled to take place on November 25. The raids came three days after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre of misusing the ED to harass the ruling Congress in Rajasthan.

He further said that the officials were taking information and he was providing it with honesty.

“They are taking information and we are giving them information with honesty. There is no need to worry.”

Dotasara further asked his supporters to sit quietly and let the investigating agency finish its work.

“I appeal to you (his supporters) to sit quietly and once they are done investigating, they will leave. I will speak to you then but until then please maintain peace.”

The raids on the premises of Dotasara, who is contesting the November 25 election from Lacchmangarh in Sikar, began at 8.30 am.

Reassuring his supporters he said that he wasn't facing issues of any kind.

“The faith you have had in Govind Dotasara please maintain it and maintain calm,” he added.

People familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times that the raids were in connection with the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers paper leak in 2021.

The ED was raiding the coaching centre in Sikar for the second time since August. Dotasara has denied any links with the centre.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, CM Gehlot tweeted the video of Dotasara speaking to his supporters and praised him. He said, “These are the views and principles of Congress. Well done, Dotasara Ji.”

