Groom, 8 others killed as car falls into Chambal River in Kota

JAIPUR: Hours before his marriage, a groom died along with seven of his family members and their car’s driver after their vehicle fell in Chambal River on early Sunday morning in Kota, police said.

The incident happened at around 5.30 am under Nayapura police station area, said superintendent of police, Kota City, Keshar Singh Shekhawat. The car carrying the family members became uncontrolled and fell into Chambal River from a small culvert. All nine persons travelling in the car, including the groom, died on the spot. The rescue team of the Municipal Corporation reached the spot and recovered all the bodies one by one. Their post-mortem has been conducted and the bodies have been sent to their home town.

Shekhawat said the nine were part of the baraat (wedding party), which was on their way to Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) from Chauth ka Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan. The incident was reported by a passerby.

The deceased are between the age group of 20-35. They have been identified as Avinash Valmiki (groom), his brother Keshav, Islam (driver), Kushal, Shubham, Rahul, Rohit, Vikas, and Mukesh.

Expressing his condolence, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted, “The death of nine people including the groom after the car of the wedding processions fell into the Chambal River is very sad and unfortunate. My deepest sympathies are with the bereaved family, may God give them strength to bear this loss, may the soul of the departed rest in peace.”

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and state urban development Minister Shanti Dhariwal also expressed condolences.

