‘Instead of politics, Raj should have focused on…’: Union min on lumpy virus

jaipur news
Published on Sep 22, 2022 12:36 PM IST

Arjun Meghwal is a member of Parliament from the Bikaner constituency in the 17th Lok Sabha. The minister's comments came as Rajasthan is battling hard to control the lumpy skin disease in cattle and is the most affected state in the country.

Union minister of State for parliamentary affairs and culture Arjun Ram Meghwal.&nbsp;(ANI)
Union minister of State for parliamentary affairs and culture Arjun Ram Meghwal. (ANI)
ByYagya Sharma | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal came down heavily on the Rajasthan government for “drastically failing in controlling” the lumpy virus outbreak in the state and said that the Centre had cautioned the state government on the lumpy skin disease but they didn't take action on time, news agency ANI reported. Meghwal, the minister of State for parliamentary affairs and culture added that “instead of politics, they (the Rajasthan govt) should've arranged medicines and vaccines for affected cattle.”

Arjun Meghwal is a member of Parliament from the Bikaner constituency in the 17th Lok Sabha. The minister's comments came as Rajasthan is battling hard to control the lumpy skin disease in cattle and is the most affected state in the country.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is protesting against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state for failing to curb the infectious virus. The BJP workers on Tuesday staged a massive protest in Jaipur over the death of thousands of cattle in the state due to lumpy skin disease, among other issues, and clashed with police while attempting to gherao the state assembly.

Thursday, September 22, 2022
