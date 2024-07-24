 Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.6 °C, check weather forecast for July 24, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.6 °C, check weather forecast for July 24, 2024

Jul 24, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jaipur on July 24, 2024 here.

The temperature in Jaipur today, on July 24, 2024, is 35.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.6 °C and 35.37 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 05:46 AM and will set at 07:19 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 25, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.0 °C and 36.11 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.

With temperatures ranging between 23.6 °C and 35.37 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Jaipur the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 27.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 25, 2024 33.32 °C Heavy intensity rain
July 26, 2024 30.72 °C Moderate rain
July 27, 2024 25.04 °C Heavy intensity rain
July 28, 2024 28.61 °C Light rain
July 29, 2024 32.03 °C Light rain
July 30, 2024 32.84 °C Light rain
July 31, 2024 33.07 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on July 24, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.35 °C Heavy intensity rain
Kolkata 31.73 °C Light rain
Chennai 33.05 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 22.71 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 24.61 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 30.73 °C Light rain
Delhi 38.14 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

