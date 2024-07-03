Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.64 °C, check weather forecast for July 3, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 4, 2024 26.98 °C Heavy intensity rain July 5, 2024 32.16 °C Moderate rain July 6, 2024 30.0 °C Light rain July 7, 2024 33.06 °C Light rain July 8, 2024 33.58 °C Light rain July 9, 2024 33.75 °C Light rain July 10, 2024 33.37 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.49 °C Light rain Kolkata 29.02 °C Moderate rain Chennai 33.83 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 28.16 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 28.04 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 32.64 °C Moderate rain Delhi 33.72 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Jaipur today, on July 3, 2024, is 31.72 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.64 °C and 32.18 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 05:37 AM and will set at 07:24 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.65 °C and 29.61 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 81%.With temperatures ranging between 26.64 °C and 32.18 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Jaipur the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 36.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 3, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

