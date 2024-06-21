Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.62 °C, check weather forecast for June 21, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 22, 2024 38.95 °C Light rain June 23, 2024 40.15 °C Broken clouds June 24, 2024 42.18 °C Few clouds June 25, 2024 42.97 °C Sky is clear June 26, 2024 41.12 °C Broken clouds June 27, 2024 35.89 °C Light rain June 28, 2024 34.43 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.81 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.08 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 34.34 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 25.87 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.03 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.23 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 40.11 °C Light rain

The temperature in Jaipur today, on June 21, 2024, is 38.47 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.62 °C and 40.66 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 05:33 AM and will set at 07:23 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 22, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.84 °C and 40.84 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.With temperatures ranging between 25.62 °C and 40.66 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Jaipur today stands at 85.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 21, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

