Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.62 °C, check weather forecast for June 21, 2024
Jun 21, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jaipur on June 21, 2024 here.
The temperature in Jaipur today, on June 21, 2024, is 38.47 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.62 °C and 40.66 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 05:33 AM and will set at 07:23 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 22, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.84 °C and 40.84 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.62 °C and 40.66 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Jaipur today stands at 85.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 21, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 22, 2024
|38.95 °C
|Light rain
|June 23, 2024
|40.15 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 24, 2024
|42.18 °C
|Few clouds
|June 25, 2024
|42.97 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 26, 2024
|41.12 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 27, 2024
|35.89 °C
|Light rain
|June 28, 2024
|34.43 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.81 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.08 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Chennai
|34.34 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|25.87 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|30.03 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.23 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|40.11 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
