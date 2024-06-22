Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.62 °C, check weather forecast for June 22, 2024
Jun 22, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jaipur on June 22, 2024 here.
The temperature in Jaipur today, on June 22, 2024, is 35.66 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.62 °C and 40.91 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 05:33 AM and will set at 07:23 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 23, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 33.56 °C and 42.99 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.62 °C and 40.91 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Jaipur today stands at 73.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 22, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 23, 2024
|41.27 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 24, 2024
|43.07 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 25, 2024
|41.97 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 26, 2024
|41.65 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 27, 2024
|38.28 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 28, 2024
|36.53 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 29, 2024
|34.14 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.35 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|31.99 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|33.02 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|24.31 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|26.57 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.29 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|38.59 °C
|Scattered clouds
