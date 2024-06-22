Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.62 °C, check weather forecast for June 22, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 23, 2024 41.27 °C Scattered clouds June 24, 2024 43.07 °C Broken clouds June 25, 2024 41.97 °C Broken clouds June 26, 2024 41.65 °C Sky is clear June 27, 2024 38.28 °C Overcast clouds June 28, 2024 36.53 °C Moderate rain June 29, 2024 34.14 °C Heavy intensity rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.35 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.99 °C Light rain Chennai 33.02 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 24.31 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.57 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 35.29 °C Light rain Delhi 38.59 °C Scattered clouds

The temperature in Jaipur today, on June 22, 2024, is 35.66 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.62 °C and 40.91 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 05:33 AM and will set at 07:23 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 23, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 33.56 °C and 42.99 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.With temperatures ranging between 27.62 °C and 40.91 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Jaipur today stands at 73.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 22, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.