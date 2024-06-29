Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.99 °C, check weather forecast for June 29, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jaipur on June 29, 2024 here.
The temperature in Jaipur today, on June 29, 2024, is 30.42 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.99 °C and 30.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 05:35 AM and will set at 07:24 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 30, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.79 °C and 35.2 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.99 °C and 30.54 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Jaipur the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 38.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 29, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 30, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.79 °C and 35.2 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.99 °C and 30.54 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Jaipur the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 38.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 30, 2024
|34.08 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 1, 2024
|32.73 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 2, 2024
|28.43 °C
|Light rain
|July 3, 2024
|25.75 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 4, 2024
|26.36 °C
|Light rain
|July 5, 2024
|32.31 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 6, 2024
|30.66 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on June 29, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.87 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|33.87 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|33.8 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|26.8 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|27.52 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.51 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|38.07 °C
|Light rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
SHARE
Copy