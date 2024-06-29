Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.99 °C, check weather forecast for June 29, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 30, 2024 34.08 °C Moderate rain July 1, 2024 32.73 °C Moderate rain July 2, 2024 28.43 °C Light rain July 3, 2024 25.75 °C Moderate rain July 4, 2024 26.36 °C Light rain July 5, 2024 32.31 °C Moderate rain July 6, 2024 30.66 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.87 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 33.87 °C Moderate rain Chennai 33.8 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.8 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.52 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.51 °C Moderate rain Delhi 38.07 °C Light rain

The temperature in Jaipur today, on June 29, 2024, is 30.42 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.99 °C and 30.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 05:35 AM and will set at 07:24 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 30, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.79 °C and 35.2 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.With temperatures ranging between 26.99 °C and 30.54 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Jaipur the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 38.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 29, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.