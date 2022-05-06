Jodhpur: Curfew in 10 areas of violence-hit city extended till 12am on May 8
The ongoing curfew in Rajasthan's Jodhpur was extended to 10 areas of the violence-hit city till 12am on March 8. The city has been under curfew ever since a communal violence broke out on the eve of Eid. An order was issued in this regard by the District Police Commissioner.
“In the context of the current situation, the curfew has been extended in 10 police station areas of the city. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 in the Jodhpur Commissionerate area. The date is extended till 12:00 midnight of 08.05.2022,” read the order.
Earlier in the day, the curfew was lifted for two hours from 8 am to allow people to buy essential commodities. The use of vehicles was not permitted during the relaxation as a precautionary measure a day after police carried out a flag march in the city on Thursday to maintain peace in the violence-hit areas.
A communal clash broke out in Jodhpur before Eid, forcing a continued curfew in Jaipur. A total of 211 people have been arrested in connection with the violence and 22 cases have been registered.
Delhi sees 1,656 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 5.39%
The national capital on Friday registered 1,656 new Covid-19 cases, an increase of nearly 300 cases than the previous day, the city health department bulletin stated. The city recorded zero deaths due to the virus while the positivity rate stood at 5.39 per cent. Delhi had reported 1,365 cases on Thursday and zero deaths with positivity rate at 6.35 per cent.
HC says no to cycling track at Powai Lake, asks BMC to restore reclaimed portions
Mumbai In a major setback for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the Bombay high court (HC) on Friday held that work on the cycling track around Powai Lake is illegal and directed the civic body to immediately remove all constructions carried out so far and restore the reclaimed portions. The petitioners had contended that constructing the 10-km cycling track would have an adverse impact on the habitat of Indian marsh crocodiles, which reside in the lake.
HC fines flat owner for not vacating house for society redevelopment
The Bombay high court has imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh on the member of a cooperative housing society for failing to vacate his flat and thus trying to held up the redevelopment of the residential building. It also directed the member to vacate the flat failing which it would be taken over by the court receiver. The building was constructed in 1962 and is now in a dilapidated condition, senior advocate Birendra Saraf said.
Loudspeaker for azaan not a fundamental right, says Allahabad high court
PRAYAGRAJ Dismissing a petition seeking permission for the use of loudspeakers for azaan at a mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun, the Allahabad high court has observed that the law has now been settled that the use of loudspeakers at mosques is not a fundamental right. One Irfan argued that the order passed by the SDM was illegal and violated his fundamental and legal rights to use a loudspeaker at the mosque.
Ambala PWD seeks to recover ₹125cr from fraudulent contractor
Blurb: Contractor denies allegations of fraud, accuses official of seeking bribe The public works department's (PWD) superintendent engineer Sukhbir Singh has sought a ₹125 crore recovery over “frauds or excess undue payment” from a Jind-based contractor who was allotted over 17 construction projects in Ambala circle. In his April 20 letter to PWD's engineer-in-chief, Singh alleged fraud being committed by contractor M/S Garg and company in various ongoing development works.
