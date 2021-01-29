IND USA
jaipur news

Kota police nab wanted criminal with reward of one lakh

Aslam Sher Khan alias Chintu, was convicted in a 2005 murder case but was later granted bail.
By Jaykishan Sharma, Jaipur
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:29 PM IST

On the day when Jaipur range police nabbed the most wanted criminal of the state, Papla Gujjar, Kota city police caught hold of Aslam Sher Khan alias Chintu, 40, who was carrying a bounty of one lakh on him.

Chintu is a noted criminal of Kota city with a dozen criminal cases against him, including those involving murder, firing, abduction, and intimidation of the evidence, lodged in different police stations of the Kota city. Recently, the district administration had demolished his house.

Vikas Pathak, superintendent of police (SP), Kota city, said Chintu was convicted by a local court in a 2005 murder case but was later granted bail during which he started his illegal businesses again.

“In order to nab him, we started creating pressure on him. On Wednesday, his house in Kota was demolished after we had written to the local body that it was illegally constructed. In the meantime, six teams were formed to nab Chintu,” Pathak said.

Also read: We take it seriously, Jaishankar tells Israel after blast near embassy in Delhi

The SP added that the teams raided many possible targets. His aides were questioned, teams were sent to Jaipur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Jhalawar, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat.

“During the investigation, the location of the accused was found in Delhi. Different teams raided locations across Delhi, Noida and Haryana. From there, Chintu fled and went towards Maharashtra and Gujarat. Fearing arrest, he kept changing his whereabouts. On Thursday, the special team arrested him from the Dhara area of Kota Rural,” said Pathak.

On September 25, 2005, Tempo Union President Jamil was shot dead by Chintu and his aides. On March 30, 2009, a local court sentenced him to life imprisonment.

In November 2013, Chintu appealed against the conviction and petitioned for bail in the High Court. The petitioner's bail plea was dismissed after which he took refuge in the Supreme Court. The top court then granted him conditional bail on March 9 2014. He was out of jail since then and continued his illegal activities

On January 18, 2021, the apex court ordered the state police to arrest the accused within three-weeks.

