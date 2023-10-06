News / Cities / Jaipur News / Man arrested for raping 5-year-old daughter in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer: Police

ByMukesh Mathrani
Oct 06, 2023 04:50 PM IST

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his five-year-old daughter in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer city, police said.

The minor was admitted to a hospital where her condition is stated to be stable. (Representative file image)
The minor was admitted to a hospital where her condition is stated to be stable.

According to police, a woman went to her farm leaving her two minor daughters with her husband. The man took his younger daughter into the room.

The elder one then approached her mother saying that the father was assaulting the younger sibling.

Police said that the complainant alleged that when she returned home, her husband was not there while her daughter was lying on the ground and bleeding.

She took her to the hospital and the police were informed.

Vikash Sangwan, superintendent of police in Jaisalmer said they have arrested the accused.

“We have recorded the minor girl’s elder sister’s statement and the investigation in the case will be completed as soon as possible accused will be punished through a fast-track court, he added.”

