Man dies by suicide after killing woman in Tonk: Police

A 27-year-old man died by suicide after murdering a woman inside a hotel room in Rajasthan’s Tonk district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in a hotel room located at Dudu road in Malpura on Wednesday evening where they were staying. According to police, the man attacked her with a sharp weapon after which he consumed poison. (Representative file photo)

The hotel staff informed the police after which the Malpura Police reached to take them both to the hospital.

Doctors declared the woman dead while the man, who consumed poison after killing her, was referred to Jaipur citing his critical condition. During the treatment in Jaipur, he was also declared dead by doctors.

According to police, the man attacked her with a sharp weapon after which he consumed poison.

Also Read: Ludhiana: 22-yr-old man found hanging in rented room

Malpura police station in-charge, Chena Ram Beda said that the deceased woman was 26-years-old. They were natives of the same village. The deceased person’s body was handed over to family members after a post-mortem on Thursday, police said.

Family members of the woman have filed a complaint against the deceased person under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS), police said.

An investigation is underway, police said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290