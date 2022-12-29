Home / Cities / Jaipur News / ‘Patience, discipline’: Rajasthan Congress in-charge’ message to party delegates

Published on Dec 29, 2022 01:17 PM IST

Rajasthan Congress in-charge, Sukhjinder Randhawa, said even a house cannot be run without discipline

Rajasthan Congress held a convention in Jaipur on Wednesday. (PTI)
BySachin Saini

Amid infighting in the Rajasthan Congress, the party’s newly appointed state in-charge, Sukhjinder Randhawa, underlined the importance of “patience” and “discipline” ahead of the assembly elections expected to be held in December 2023. He was speaking at a Pradesh Congress Committee convention in Jaipur on Wednesday.

However, there was some discord evident at the meeting when minister of state for rural development, Rajendra Singh Gudha termed the question paper leak on Saturday as the “failure” of the state government.

“It is the responsibility of the government…it is our failure that we are not able to conduct fair exams. There is a lot of despair among children,” he said, addressing the news persons outside the convention.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot addressed the issue saying that it was unfortunate and paper leaks were also happening in other states. “Be it army or judiciary, there are gangs which are doing this. “This has happened in other states but the difference is that in Rajasthan action is taken, and not there. We passed a law in the assembly and will make it more stringent if necessary,” he said.

The chief minister also praised the state’s financial management and said the latest figures of the Centre shows double digit GDP growth of Rajasthan with 11.04%, which is the best in the country after Andhra Pradesh, which has a growth of 11.40%.

Randhawa, in his address, laid stress on discipline in the party .

“I told them that work should not be done for a position, the party should be kept ahead. Patience should be kept. The party gives respect on working with sincerity,” he said, addressing the news persons after the convention. “Without discipline, even a house cannot be run and therefore discipline is important and will be maintained in the party,” he added.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said, four resolutions were passed unanimously in the convention, welcoming the four years of the government and the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and against the Centre for inflation, unemployment and East Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP).

The Congress also submitted 16 suggestions to Gehlot for the budget, suggesting making strict provisions against paper leaks, creating new districts, and not imposing any new tax.

It was announced in the meeting that Congress ministers and MLAs will walk 15km on the 28th of every month and listen to the problems of the people and solve them. Dotasara said in the session that as per the wish of Rahul Gandhi, it has been announced that all ministers, legislators and workers will walk 15km to connect with the public, they will tell about the flagship scheme of the government and the failure of the central government.

Earlier, minister of state for rural development, Rajendra Singh Gudha said the paper leak is the failure of the government. “It is the responsibility of the government…it is our failure that we are not able to conduct fair exams. There is a lot of despair in the children,” he said, addressing the news persons outside the convention, adding that it will alone affect the achievements of the government.

“Without collusion and protection it cannot happen. When we cannot get the paper done properly then it is not justified. The children of our state who are preparing have a sense of hopelessness. There was a feeling of utter despair. There is leakage somewhere. We cannot get fair paper done,” he said.

