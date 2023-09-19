Police constable killed after speeding truck runs over him in Udaipur: Police

A 24-year-old police constable was killed on Tuesday morning after he was run over by a speeding truck in Rajasthan’s Udaipur city, officials said. The truck driver remains at large. (Representative file image)

The constable was on duty intercepting speeding vehicles when the accident took place, additional SP head quarter Aanjana Sukhwal said.

The constable was identified as Rajkumar, a resident of Zawar Mines area of Udaipur.

According to police, he was standing along with his team during a road checking outside the Tidi police station when the accident took place around 9:30am.

A rashly driven truck container heading towards Udaipur from Gujarat hit Rajkumar.

“The accused truck driver somehow managed to flee away leaving his vehicle on the national highway. The vehicle was later seized by police, “ said Additional Anjana.

Also Read: Army jawan killed in ‘accidental firing’ In Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora

She added that constable Rajkumar was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

“It was found during the initial investigation that the truck was over speeding and the deceased constable signalled the truck driver to stop but the latter in a bid to escape hit the constable on duty”, the official added.

A case of causing death due to negligence was registered against the accused driver under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code.

The body of the deceased constable was shifted to a mortuary for postmortem and police are searching for the errant driver.