Possible that children watch porn after online classes, says Rajasthan DGP
Rajasthan director general of police (DGP) ML Lather on Friday said that a youth who raped a five-year-old girl in Jhunjhunu last month used to watch porn, adding that it was possible that after online classes, "children indulge in such things".
“It is true that incidents of crime against women are on the rise. But, as far as law enforcement is concerned, the police are taking swift action, whoever is the culprit will be arrested timely,” the officer was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. He was responding to media queries on the issue of women’s safety in the state.
When questioned on whether there’s a need to change the mindset, the DGP said, “Like in the recent Jhunjhunu case, it has come to light that he used to watch porn and consume drugs. As we all know, due to Covid-19 lockdown, students have been forced to take online classes. Therefore, parents have had to purchase smartphones for their children. It is possible that after their classes, children indulge in such activities. Parents should be careful about what their children are doing on smartphones besides attending online classes.”
In Jhunjhunu, on February 19, a minor girl was allegedly abducted by a 20-year-old youth who then took her at an isolated place and sexually assaulted here. The trial was fast-tracked, and on March 16, a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court convicted him in just 26 days. A a day later, it sentenced him to death. The court had also lauded the police for a "speedy investigation".
In recent days, several incidents of crime against women have been reported from various parts of Rajasthan. In state capital Jaipur, a woman on oxygen support was raped by a hospital staffer. In Baran, a woman was allegedly gang-raped in front of her husband, while a police official was terminated by the Rajasthan government for allegedly demanding sexual favours from a rape survivor in exchange for action in cases lodged by her.
