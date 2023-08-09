‘Congress works to unite, BJP spreads hate’: Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday praised the social security schemes of the Rajasthan government and said, “while the Congress works to unite, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) works to spread hate and divide”. Rahul Gandhi addressed a party rally in Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan’s Banswara district on Wednesday (HT Photo)

Addressing a party rally in Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan’s Banswara district, he alleged that the ideology of the BJP has set Manipur on fire and added that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants, the flames can be doused in two-three days.

“The ideology of the BJP has set Manipur on fire. People are being killed...women are raped... If PM Modi wants, the fire can be doused within two-three days, but he wants to keep the fire raging,” Gandhi said.

More than 160 people have been killed and over 50,000 displaced in clashes between the majority of Meiteis and the tribal Kuki community in Manipur since May 3.

The rally, organised on the occasion of International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, marks the beginning of the Congress campaign for the Assembly polls in Rajasthan due later this year. The public rally was held at Mangarh Dham in tribal-dominated Banswara. The Tribal Vote Bank in south Rajasthan has been a point of contention between the BJP and Congress.

The dham, a memorial for around 1,500 tribals massacred by the British army in 1913, is located in the district on the Gujarat-Rajasthan border.

Referring to his statement in parliament today, Gandhi said in a public meeting in Banswara “BJP’s ideology has murdered ‘Bharat Mata’ in Manipur.”

“Wherever they (BJP) go, they try to silence and suppress the voice of India,” he said.

“Bharat Mata has been murdered in Manipur. BJP’s ideology has killed Mother India in Manipur. The fire has been burning for three to four months,” he said.

Gandhi further criticised the BJP for calling tribal people “Vanvasi” instead of Adivasi, saying it is an insult to them.

“BJP calls tribal people Vanvasi. They snatch their jungles and give them to Adani,” he said, whereas the Congress wants the tribal population to get their rights and their dreams fulfilled.

“They want you (tribals) to stay inside the jungles. They want you to stamp with Vanvasi but we will not accept this. You are the owners of this country and this land is yours,” he said.

This was Rahul Gandhi’s first visit to any state after being reinstated as MP. The Congress leader returned to the Parliament after the Supreme Court on August 4, 2023, stayed his conviction in a criminal defamation case for the ‘Modi’ surname remark he allegedly made during a political rally in 2019.

Gandhi further promised to help all the people in need and asked them to not hesitate to reach him.

“I am your soldier. I live in Delhi, but you can call me whenever you want. Ask me or our government whatever you want to...We will help you from our core of heart,” he said.

Appreciating the work of the Rajasthan government, he said that CM Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme is the best insurance scheme in the country.

The Congress leader also informally launched the state government’s Indira Gandhi Smartphone Scheme by giving it to a schoolgirl. He also gave Annapurna food packets to women as part of another scheme of the Rajasthan government.

CM Ashok Gehlot will formally launch the mobile scheme on Thursday. In the first phase of the scheme, 4 million women beneficiaries will be distributed smartphones and SIM with data connectivity through telecom service providers authorized by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Beneficiaries will be able to choose the smartphone of their choice in the camps. For this, ₹6,800 will be deposited in the e-wallet through DBT for smartphones and SIMs to the beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, chief minister Ashok Gehlot said, “It is only Rahul Gandhi, who is fighting with these fascist forces, who are killing the democracy.”

He said the Government of India only promised the development of this memorial. But the Rajasthan government will develop this Dham. The state is spending Rs.100 crore for this work, Gehlot added.

Gehlot further assured that the Congress government will repeat in Rajasthan based on the “work, governance and schemes”.

BJP MLA and spokesperson Ram Lal Sharma slammed the Congress government for sheltering Naxalites and accused the Congress was behind the Manipur violence.

“Naxalism increased and Punjab kept burning but they did nothing. If an impartial probe is conducted, it won’t be surprising to find that behind Manipur violence names of Congress leaders will come out.”

“Congress has always triggered people to gain power,” he added.