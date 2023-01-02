Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan: 3 killed, 4 injured in Hanumangarh road accident

Rajasthan: 3 killed, 4 injured in Hanumangarh road accident

Published on Jan 02, 2023

Three people were killed and four others were injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a bike-trolley in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan on Monday, the police said

Representational image.
By Sachin Saini

Three people were killed and four others were injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a bike-trolley in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan on Monday, the police said.

The accident occurred due to fog and poor visibility on the Hanumangarh-Naurangdesar village road when seven people riding on a bike-trolley were returning to Firozpur district in Punjab after offering prayers at a shrine.

Circle officer Ramesh Machra said all victims and the injured hail from Firozpur.

Machra said the truck carrying cartons of apple on the way to Rawatsar from Hanumangarh hit the bike-trolley and overturned.

The deceased were identified as Gurcharan Singh (22), Gurvinder Singh (23) and Bindar Singh (24), while those injured are Ratan (32), Jaga Singh (24), Jaswinder (19) and Manohar Singh (18).

    Sachin Saini

    Sachin Saini is Special Correspondent for Rajasthan. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism.

