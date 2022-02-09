Rajasthan assembly: BJP stages protest demanding CBI probe in REET paper leak

JAIPUR: The budget session of the Rajasthan assembly began on Wednesday with MLAs of the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) shouting slogans and displaying placards demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers-2021 (REET) paper leak case.

The protest by the BJP MLAs continued even while governor Kalraj Mishra was addressing the house. The MLAs of RLP entered the well and staged a walkout.

Amid accusation of paper leak, the state government had canceled REET level-II exam on Monday, but the opposition is demanding cancellation of the entire exam and a CBI probe alleging involvement of ministers and officials in the paper leak.

To mark their protest over the issue of REET paper leak, the BJP MLAs, wearing black bands on their arms, stood with placards in their hands with the demand of CBI inquiry during the entire speech of the governor.

Governor Kalraj Mishra asked them to sit twice, but they continued with their protest. However, there was no disruption and the governor completed his address in which he highlighted the achievements of the state government.

Appreciating the government for its Corona management, Mishra said Rajasthan has done exemplary work in Covid-19 management. During the pandemic, 33 lakh destitute families were given financial assistance of ₹5,500 each with a spending of ₹1,815 crore from the exchequer.

He said the pandemic affected the financial situation of the people, looking to which the state brought Chinranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme under which every family is insured with a sum of ₹5 lakh ensuring that they don’t face the burden of treatment.

The government launched free distribution of sanitary napkins to girls under ‘I Am Shakti Uddan’ yojna. “This is beginning of a new change. There used to be hesitation on talking about menstruation and hygiene in society, which resulted in serious diseases to women. Now, with the scheme, women will get rid of such problems,” he said.

In the interest of the farmers, the state for the first time will be bringing a separate Agriculture Budget. He said that the state government waived farmers’ loans worth ₹8,181 crore from cooperative banks. Apart from it, the government made a payment of ₹6,000 crore which was outstanding of the former government. With this, the government waived farmers’ loans worth more than ₹14,000 crore in all.

Mishra said that due to the compulsory registration of FIRs in the state, women and weaker sections have been encouraged to come out to register cases. In 2017, nearly 33.4% of rape cases were registered through court, which now has come down to 16%. Similarly, the average number of days in the investigation of rape cases has been reduced to 79 days, which were 274 days in 2017-18.

The Governor also highlighted various schemes, policies and programs such as Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS) 2019, Fund for the welfare of transgenders, and CM Yuva Sambal Yojna to financially assist unemployed youth.

