Rajasthan assembly election: Cong hopes to break tradition, BJP looks at change

Counting on no anti-incumbency, guarantees and schemes, the Congress leaders on the day of polling exuded confidence in retaining its government, whereas the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders believe that the ‘lotus’ will bloom in Rajasthan this time. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot (L) and BJP leader and candidate Vasundhara Raje (R) (File Photo)

A direct contest is being witnessed between the ruling Congress and the BJP. While the former is hoping to retain power in the state breaking the 25-year-trend of altering parties every election, the latter is also looking forward to winning the majority of seats to form its government.

Expressing confidence in Jodhpur on Saturday– the day of the polling, chief minister Ashok Gehlot said there is no anti-incumbency against the Congress and the party will again form the government in the state. “There seems to be an undercurrent. Looks like the (Congress) government will be repeated,” he said.

Gehlot said the Congress focused its campaign on development issues while the BJP leaders, including the Prime Minister, home minister and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, used provocative language.

The BJP leaders who came from outside, including the PM and the Union home minister, tried to instigate people, claimed Gehlot.

“The wind is in Congress’s favour. I can assure you that our party will repeat the government. Our guarantee will only work in the election; Modi’s schemes have failed drastically. BJP will not be visible after today,” he said after casting his vote earlier on Saturday.

Rajasthan has a total of 200 assembly seats. The polling is being held on 199 seats as the election in Karanpur of Sriganganagar district was postponed following the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

Gehlot’s former deputy Sachin Pilot also expressed confidence that the Congress will retain power. “I am confident that the Congress will repeat the government,” Pilot said.

“I believe that the people will keep in mind the works and the performance of our party in the last five years while voting. People can see how the Congress is working enthusiastically in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh after forming our governments recently. BJP has failed as an opposition. Congress is going to win with full majority,” he said.

Contradicting Congress claim, former CM and BJP candidate from Jhalrapatan, Vasundhara Raje, said the party’s lotus will bloom in Rajasthan. “The BJP will win the assembly elections in Rajasthan, and ‘lotus will bloom’ when the votes are counted on December 3.”

Commenting on the undercurrent remark of Gehlot, she said, “I agree with him. There is indeed an undercurrent in the favour of the BJP. Lotus (BJP’s poll symbol) will bloom on December 3.”

After casting his vote, deputy leader of the opposition, Satish Poonia, said the people would vote for a “double-engine” government.

“The change that was ushered in the country in 2014 when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister is continuing. I believe that people will vote for a double-engine government that is needed in Rajasthan,” he said.

“There are issues such as poor law and order, crimes against women, paper leaks, on which people reacted,” said Poonia. BJP leaders use the term “double-engine” government when their party is in power both in the state and at the Centre.

The voting began at more than 51,000 polling booths at 7am on Saturday and will continue till 6pm. The results will be declared on December 3. 1,862 candidates are in the fray in 199 seats of the 200 Assembly constituencies