Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to present budget tomorrow

It will be the fourth budget of Gehlot, who is into his third term as chief minister of the state.
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file photo)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 06:15 PM IST
PTI |

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot will present the state budget 2022-23 on Wednesday.

A separate agriculture budget will also be presented for the first time this year, according to an official.

Gehlot finalised the budget at his residence in the presence of senior officers of the finance department, including Principal Secretary (Finance) Akhil Arora.

