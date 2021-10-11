Rajasthan eases Covid-19 curbs, allows religious events; night curfew stays

The Rajasthan government on Monday issued revised guidelines to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the state, giving permission to hold religious events, with not more than 200 people allowed to attend such programmes. In an order, the state home department said that such gatherings can take place by informing the district administration in advance, adding that all the attendees should have taken at least the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Events such as animal fairs can also be organised with prior knowledge of the administration, news agency ANI reported, citing the government order. Shops, malls, commercial establishments etc. can now function till 10pm, the order further stated. Service providers such as petrol and diesel pumps, CNG pumps, petroleum and gas-related outlets can decide the opening and closing time of these facilities, it added.

Additionally, a night curfew will be in place everyday from 11pm to 5am.

These fresh guidelines will come into effect immediately, while all previous SOPs will also have to be followed as well, the home department said. Also, in all cases, basic Covid-19 protocols such as face masks, sanitisation, social distancing and proper ventilation in close spaces are mandatory.

On Sunday, four more people tested positive for the viral illness in Rajasthan, taking the cumulative infection tally to 954,359, according to a health department bulletin. With no new death, the toll unchanged at 8954. Of the new cases, two were reported from Ajmer, and one each from Jaipur and Hanumangarh,