Rajasthan: Four workers die while cleaning factory's septic tank in Bikaner
Four workers died after inhaling toxic gases while cleaning a septic tank in a factory in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Sunday, police said. The incident took place in Karni Industrial Area under Beechwal police station, they said.
Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Beechwal police station, Puran Singh said the workers entered the 15-feet-deep tank to clean it and fell unconscious. Other people present there pulled them out.
The workers were rushed to the hospital where three of them were declared brought dead. The fourth worker died in the hospital, the police said. The deceased were identified as Lal Chand, Choru Lal, Kalu Ram and Kishan.
ASI Singh said the bodies have been shifted to a mortuary. They will be handed over to the families of the deceased after a post-mortem examination on Monday.
Read: Four die of suffocation while cleaning septic tank near Pune
"The family members of the workers have reached the mortuary. They have not given any complaint so far and therefore, no case has been registered yet. Action will be taken on the basis of their complaint," he said.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the loss of lives in the incident.
"The death of four workers in a gas leak incident at a wool factory in Karni Industrial Area in Beechwal area of Bikaner is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members," he tweeted in Hindi.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics