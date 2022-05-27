Rajasthan minister targets bureaucrat, seeks to be relieved of his duties
JAIPUR: Rajasthan minister Ashok Chandna has sought to be relieved of his duties while calling chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s principal secretary Kuldeep Ranka as the “minister of all departments”.
In a tweet in Hindi on Thursday, Chandna said, “Honourable chief minister, I have a personal request for you…relieve me of this dishonourable ministerial post. The charge of all my departments should be given to Kuldeep Ranka because he is the minister of all departments. Thank you.”
The tweet came a week after ruling Congress lawmaker Ganesh Ghogra sent his resignation to Gehlot in protest against a police case against him while complaining of being“neglected”. He wrote to Gehlot accusing local administrative officials of suppressing his voice despite being the legislator and Rajasthan Youth Congress chief.
Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party chief Satish Poonia cited Chandna’s tweet and said the ship is sinking and linked it to the “trends” for 2023 assembly elections in the state.
-
After 25 years of marriage, wife pays killer ₹6 lakh to murder husband
Deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chauhan said the investigators checked over 500 videos of CCTV footage from the area, and examined more than 100 people. Of these, some were identified as suspects and technical surveillance was launched against them, based on which the three were arrested on Thursday, she added.
-
Upgrade civic infra: Delhi's new LG Saxena after checks
An official from the LG’s office said Vinai Kumar Saxena stopped at around 20 spots during the visit and asked the officials concerned to clean the area wherever he spotted garbage. “The LG directed the officials concerned to take action towards ensuring symmetry in city infrastructure including roads, footpaths, streetlights and signage,” Saxena’s office said in a statement on Thursday.
-
Ambala: Vij reviews challan process on NH-44
Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Thursday checked the challaning activity at a police nakka near Mohra village on NH-44 in Ambala Cantonment. BJP seeks property tax waiver for UT colonies, villages Chandigarh BJP president Arun Sood on Thursday met UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit and sought exemption from property tax at Chandigarh's EWS colonies and villages. A cheating case has been registered against Harish Mittu. The complaint said they were cheated of ₹1.04 crore.
-
Mohali: Illegal structures razed in Karoran, Masol villages
The enforcement wing of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority along with a team from the forest department carried out a drive to raze illegal structures in Karoran and Masol villages of Mohali district on Thursday. The structures had come up in the areas closed under sections 4 & 5 of the Punjab Land Preservation Act. The teams demolished the entry gates and foundations laid for developing farmhouses by Worldwide Immigration Consultancy Services.
-
PU revises schedule for entrance exams
Panjab University on Thursday announced a revised schedule for various entrance exams for the 2022-23 academic session. Panjab University Tourism and Hospitality Aptitude Test (PUTHAT) will be held on June 29. PU-CET, which was earlier scheduled on June 26, will be held on July 3. The varsity will conduct the PU-CET exam on July 30 and 31. The MPhil and PhD entrance exam will be held on September 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics