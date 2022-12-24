Rajasthan teacher recruitment exam cancelled after 44 arrested for paper leak

The Rajasthan government on Saturday cancelled the second grade teacher recruitment exam, held by the state’s Public Service Commission after the Udaipur police arrested 44 people, including 37 students and seven experts, with leaked question papers.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot announced the cancellation of the general knowledge exam.The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have targeted the state government and demanded strict action.

In Rajasthan, eight cases of paper leak have been registered and in the last three years. In these cases 85 people have been arrested. In February, the state cancelled the Level-II exam of Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) amid accusations of paper leak. In May, the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam was also cancelled.

Thereafter, the state government brought a law which has provision of up to 10 years in jail and a fine of up to ₹10 crore for people convicted in leaking question papers of public recruitment examinations. ‘The Rajasthan Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act, 2022’ also introduces stiffer penalties for cheating and impersonation in recruitment examinations.

Superintendent of police (SP), Vikas Kumar Sharma said acting on a tip-off that the paper was leaked and a private bus carrying the candidates are coming to Udaipur, police teams stopped a bus at an interception in Bekariya police station circle today morning. He said that the candidates travelling in the bus were having the examination paper in their possession.

Five teams of the Udaipur police led by police officer Abhishek Kumar and Manjeet Singh were given the task. “The suspected bus was stopped and checked at an interceptor. Among the arrested are 37 candidates with the leaked paper and seven others including experts and invigilators were found with other equipment to cheat. All the arrested hail from Jalore district,” said Sharma.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the mastermind had taken ₹10 lakh for making the paper available. The number of arrest is likely to increase, Sharma added.

The Udaipur police in the past few days have arrested three persons who were about to appear in the teacher recruitment examination as a dummy candidate. All are currently under police custody.

“Today, on December 24, from 9 to 11am, the general knowledge test for teacher recruitment has been cancelled as a precaution so that no injustice is done to any hardworking youths,” Chief minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted.

“The rest of the examinations will continue as usual. The government will not allow injustice to happen to any youth and the culprits will be given the strictest punishment,” he said.

The Rajasthan government has enacted a strict law for transparency in recruitment examinations. Unfortunately, paper leaking gangs have flourished across the country due to which incidents like paper leaks happen in many states. But in Rajasthan, by taking strict action, the unscrupulous elements have been jailed,” he added.

“I can feel the problems faced by the examinees, but those who come with the intention of passing the examination through unfair means will not be allowed to get selected. Only hardworking youth will get their rights in Rajasthan. My appeal is that instead of getting misled by someone, you should continue your preparation,” he further said.

Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria claimed that there is a huge nexus involved in the crime as eight papers were already leaked earlier and this was the 9th paper leak.

Kataria demanded that the government should take strict action against these people.