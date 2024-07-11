 Rajasthan: 4 dead in multiple vehicle collision in Rajsamand - Hindustan Times
Rajasthan: 4 dead in multiple vehicle collision in Rajsamand

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 11, 2024 02:06 PM IST

The local civil defence team used a hydraulic crane to remove the tanker from the road and retrieve the bodies of the deceased.

At least four people were killed after a fuel tanker collided with a car at a highway near Rajsamand in Rajasthan on Thursday morning, the police said.

Representational image.
Representational image.

The incident occurred in Charbhuja police station circle of Rajsamand when a speeding trailer collided with the tanker from behind, causing it to lose control and turn turtle onto a car coming from the opposite direction on the four-lane highway.

The victims, identified as Purshottam Upadhyay, Deenbandhu Upadhyay, Purshottam’s wife Renu Upadhyay, and Varsha, wife of Deenbandhu Upadhyay, were all residents of Kelwarwa in Rajsamand.

“The victims were en route to Byawar from Udaipur to attend a funeral when the speeding tanker, coming from the opposite direction breached the divider, lost control, and overturned onto their car. Unfortunately, all occupants of the car died on the spot. Their bodies have been sent for postmortem,” Goverdhan Singh, station house officer of the Charbhuja police station, said.

