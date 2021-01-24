IND USA
A group of farmers from Rajasthan will march to Delhi in their vehicles including tractors on the Republic Day, said a farmer leader.(Reuters/Representational picture)
Republic Day tractor rally from Rajasthan to feature tableaus from states

  • A prominent farmer leader said they will display tableaus of around 14 states in the tractor parade and around 2000 vehicles, including tractors, will participate in the rally on the Republic Day.
By Sachin Saini | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:17 PM IST

The protesting farmers at Shahjahanpur in Rajasthan’s Alwar district will display tableaus of different states during their Republic Day tractor parade. The Rajasthan tableau will be based on a desert theme with posters of Kalbeliya (folk) dancers, dessert, camel and hut etc.

Meanwhile, extending support to the farmers' tractor rally, against the three Central farm laws, the state unit of the Congress party has mobilised its leaders and workers to make the rally successful.

The rally preparations in the state started after the Congress Working Committee meeting in Delhi. The Rajasthan Congress leadership has asked the party MLAs, especially from the Jaipur division, to bring as many tractors and vehicles fitted with tricolor.

The Congress leaders and others will be reaching Kotputli on January 25 and will join farmers at Shahjahanpur the next day before proceeding further. There will be no use of party banners, only tri-colour will be used, said a senior Congress leader, who didn’t wish to be named.

There is a buzz that senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi could also arrive here to meet farmers following reports of construction of a helipad in Shahjahanpur.

“The agitation will be turning two months old on Monday. We haven’t seen such an insensitive government; around 125 people have died but they aren’t listening to farmers. The way they are holding talks and making offers, shows that this government stands for corporates and not for farmers,” said Amra Ram, national vice president of All India Kisan Sabha.

He said, “On January 26, jawans will hold a parade in Delhi and the kissan will take out a tractor parade. We will display tableaus of around 14 states in the parade and around 2000 vehicles, including tractors, will participate. At 8 am, the parade will start for Delhi from Shahjahanpur under Kissan Sanyukt Morcha banner.”

Amra Ram claimed farmers from Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Orissa, West Bengal, Assam, Karnataka and Tripura had arrived for the rally and many more will be joining.

"The farmers in the vicinity of Shahjahanpur and those from districts such as Jaipur, Alwar, Shri Ganganagar, Sikar, Jhunjhunu and others, will participate in the rally in big numbers,” he said.

Also Read: Maharashtra farmers converge in Mumbai against farm laws, to be joined by Pawar

Convener of the Kisan Mahapanchayat, Rampal Jat said, “We will start our rally from Gurugram. Farmers, who may not be able to reach here, are asked to take out a march in their respective districts and tehsil. “We have asked all farmers not to let their tractors be parked at houses on the R-Day,” said Jat.

Jat and his supporter farmers had carried out a tractor rally in Dudu town in Jaipur district on Saturday. The RLP Member of Parliament, Hanuman Beniwal, is also camping at another site at Shahjahanpur border in support of the farmers.

