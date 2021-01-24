Republic Day tractor rally from Rajasthan to feature tableaus from states
- A prominent farmer leader said they will display tableaus of around 14 states in the tractor parade and around 2000 vehicles, including tractors, will participate in the rally on the Republic Day.
The protesting farmers at Shahjahanpur in Rajasthan’s Alwar district will display tableaus of different states during their Republic Day tractor parade. The Rajasthan tableau will be based on a desert theme with posters of Kalbeliya (folk) dancers, dessert, camel and hut etc.
Meanwhile, extending support to the farmers' tractor rally, against the three Central farm laws, the state unit of the Congress party has mobilised its leaders and workers to make the rally successful.
The rally preparations in the state started after the Congress Working Committee meeting in Delhi. The Rajasthan Congress leadership has asked the party MLAs, especially from the Jaipur division, to bring as many tractors and vehicles fitted with tricolor.
The Congress leaders and others will be reaching Kotputli on January 25 and will join farmers at Shahjahanpur the next day before proceeding further. There will be no use of party banners, only tri-colour will be used, said a senior Congress leader, who didn’t wish to be named.
There is a buzz that senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi could also arrive here to meet farmers following reports of construction of a helipad in Shahjahanpur.
“The agitation will be turning two months old on Monday. We haven’t seen such an insensitive government; around 125 people have died but they aren’t listening to farmers. The way they are holding talks and making offers, shows that this government stands for corporates and not for farmers,” said Amra Ram, national vice president of All India Kisan Sabha.
He said, “On January 26, jawans will hold a parade in Delhi and the kissan will take out a tractor parade. We will display tableaus of around 14 states in the parade and around 2000 vehicles, including tractors, will participate. At 8 am, the parade will start for Delhi from Shahjahanpur under Kissan Sanyukt Morcha banner.”
Amra Ram claimed farmers from Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Orissa, West Bengal, Assam, Karnataka and Tripura had arrived for the rally and many more will be joining.
"The farmers in the vicinity of Shahjahanpur and those from districts such as Jaipur, Alwar, Shri Ganganagar, Sikar, Jhunjhunu and others, will participate in the rally in big numbers,” he said.
Also Read: Maharashtra farmers converge in Mumbai against farm laws, to be joined by Pawar
Convener of the Kisan Mahapanchayat, Rampal Jat said, “We will start our rally from Gurugram. Farmers, who may not be able to reach here, are asked to take out a march in their respective districts and tehsil. “We have asked all farmers not to let their tractors be parked at houses on the R-Day,” said Jat.
Jat and his supporter farmers had carried out a tractor rally in Dudu town in Jaipur district on Saturday. The RLP Member of Parliament, Hanuman Beniwal, is also camping at another site at Shahjahanpur border in support of the farmers.
Rajasthan govt seeks withdrawal of land scam case against ex-IAS, 2 others
Rajasthan govt seeks withdrawal of 'land scam' case against GS Sandhu, others
- The government claims that there's no proof either of any loss of revenue and of benefits accruing to department officials or of their involvement in any conspiracy.
Court bars coercive step against Karan Johar in case involving Pandya, KL Rahul
- Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul had petitioned the high court last year seeking quashing of the FIR. The court had already given interim protection to both of them from arrest.
Rajasthan BJP's core group underlines efforts to bridge differences
- A senior BJP leader said that attempts have been made to include almost all the major communities in the core group.
Man behind extortion, death threats to Rajasthan BJP leader idolises Dawood
- The accused put up the warning against the corporator on his facebook page and made offers to hire contract killers, following which, police's cyber cell traced and nabbed him
Caught entering girlfriend's home, shamed Rajasthan youth flees to Pakistan
- n the missing complaint, family members expressed apprehension that the boy might have crossed to Pakistan since the family lived very close to the Indo-Pak international border and they had relatives in Pabni village in Pakistan.
Rajasthan exceeds Covid vaccination target in 1st round, wastage percentage low
- Chief minister Ashok Gehlot claimed that Rajasthan was the only state in India to be put in the green category in the detailed evaluation done by the World Health Organization due to better performance on all the parameters of vaccination.
IT raid at Jaipur jeweller reveals secret tunnel with art jewellery, antiques
- The IT department sleuths also found an alpha-numeric secret code on each item found in the tunnel. Attempts are on to crack the code.
Senior Rajasthan government officer attacked by sand mafia during raid, injured
- The Supreme Court had said last year in February that illegal sand mining could cause irreparable damage to the environment and is rampant in Rajasthan.
Rajasthan appeals to healthcare staff to come forward for Covid vaccination
- Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot held the 'verbal exchange' between the two vaccine manufacturers as the reason behind the decline in participation in the vaccination drive
Rajasthan Congress MLA Gajendra Singh Shaktawat dies after prolonged illness
- Gajendra Singh was the son of former home minister and Congress stalwart from Rajasthan, Gulab Singh Shaktawat.
Woman arrested for marrying widow in guise of a man to grab cash, jewellery
- The police investigated the case and got hold of the accused who was found to be a woman during the medical examination.
10.61 lakh new voters added to electoral list in Rajasthan: SEC
Rajasthan police reject claim that Bikaner girl forced for interfaith marriage
- Bikaner's superintendent of police, Priti Chandra, rubbished the claims made by the girl's family.
