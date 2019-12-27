e-paper
Jama Masjid area peaceful amid heavy police deployment

cities Updated: Dec 27, 2019 20:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi:

Unlike last week, fewer people gathered outside the iconic Jama Masjid in the Walled City after Friday prayers to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Registration of Citizens (NRC) exercise across India.

The protest call was given by former member of the Delhi Legislative Assembly and a Congress leader, Shoaib Iqbal. He was joined by Chandni Chowk MLA and Congress member Alka Lamba.

Heavy security was deployed around Jama Masjid in view of the violence took place in Daryaganj area after the anti-CAA protest last Friday.

On December 20, a peaceful protest was held after the afternoon prayers at Jama Masjid. Towards evening, violence broke out at nearby Delhi Gate that left 46 injured.

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad, who was present at the Jama Masjid protest, was later arrested after the police registered a case of rioting against him. He was sent to 15-day judicial custody.

Addressing the crowd, Iqbal said, “those who create violence do not belong to us. This is a movement and it will go on. If anyone disturbs our peace, that person doesn’t belong to us, and that is to distract our movement,” he said.

Holding up tricolours and placards with anti-CAA and anti-NRC messages, protesters raised slogans. Shakoor Ahmed, 31, a resident of Jama Masjid, said, “The government should understand that the country does not need CAA and NRC. All it needs it better education and employment opportunities. The condition of our economy is going down with every passing day and the government still focusing on divisive politics.”

The protesters were dispersed from Jama Masjid around 2:45 pm.

