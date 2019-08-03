JNU teachers demand withdrawal of chargesheets

delhi

Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) on Saturday demanded withdrawal of chargesheets issued by the university to 48 teachers for participating in a protest last year.

Representatives of the Federation of Central Universities’ Teachers’ Associations (FEDCUTA), Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA), Jamia Teachers’ Association(JTA), Ambedkar University Delhi Faculty Association (AUDFA), Visva-Bharati University Teachers’ Association along with Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha, social activist Harsh Mander and others attended the press conference on Saturday.

“These associations came to express their solidarity because they understand that this is not just the fight of the 48 teachers but it is a fight of all teachers and they are here to defend academic freedom,” said JNUTA General Secretary Avinash Kumar.

A statement endorsed by nearly 2,000 teachers, students and concerned citizens from across the world was also released, which demanded that the alleged attempt to impose Central Civil Services rules on college and university teachers across the country be halted forthwith.

The chargesheet against the JNU teachers was framed under Rule 14 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control, and Appeal) Rules 1965 and invokes sections of the CCS (Conduct) Rules 1964, the JNU Act, the JNU Rules and Regulations and directions of the Delhi High Court prohibiting protests within 100 metres of the administrative block and academic complexes.

The protest last year was called in response to the alleged repeated violations of the JNU Act and Statues, the bypassing of time-tested and established academic deliberative procedures, violations of reservation policy, arbitrary removal and appointment of chairpersons and Deans, the arbitrary enforcing of attendance, harassment and selected targeting of teachers among other things.

