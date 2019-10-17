Journalist’s phone snatched near New Ashok Nagar metro station

cities

The mobile phone of a journalist working with an English newspaper was snatched at a market near Ashok Nagar metro station in east Delhi on Wednesday evening, police said.

The snatching happened around 8.30 pm while the journalist, Shekhar Singh, was speaking over the phone near the metro station. “Suddenly, a man appeared out of nowhere, snatched my phone from my hand and disappeared into the market crowd,” said Singh.

Singh briefly searched for the suspect in the market before dialling the police from his friend’s phone. The police registered a case of snatching and theft and began tracking the phone’s location.

Singh said he had purchased the mobile phone just a fortnight ago and had paid only the first of the equated monthly instalments (EMIs) for the device.

Jasmeet Singh, deputy commissioner of police (east), said a team had been tasked with cracking the case and they raided a few locations based on the information received during the tracking of the device. “We hope the recover the phone soon,” said the DCP.

