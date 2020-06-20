Judge cites ’70s Bollywood hit Bobby to express concern over failing love marriages

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 16:47 IST

Chandigarh: All is fair in love and war but judges of the Punjab and Haryana high court beg to differ.

In the past week, two judges have expressed concern over the rise in the number of love marriages falling apart these days and the high court being burdened by such cases that can otherwise be dealt by subordinate judiciary.

While granting bail to a youngster from Yamunanagar who faces kidnap charges and offence of exploitation under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the bench of justice Arun Monga even cited the example of the ’70s Bollywood hit, Bobby, starring Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia, to drive home its point.

The judge observed that runaway couples are falling out even before falling in love. “Adolescents take a liking for each other, resulting in affection beyond social limits. Next starts their scheming for a fairytale dreamland. But real life is different from reel. When the happy ending is not the script, the same intimacy and affection turns into hostility,” he said.

‘DEMEANING CHILDLIKE WORK’

His observations come close on the heels of another high court judge, justice RN Raina, suggesting an alternative mechanism be evolved to hear petitions of runaway couples seeking protection.

He termed the task of hearing pleas for protection to such couples as “the most demeaning childlike work” high court judges have been entrusted with. “This work should be given to the subordinate judiciary,” the judge suggested.

Even during the Covid-19 lockdown, the high court took up between 30 and 40 such petitions. Lawyers admit that the number of such petitions goes beyond 100 on normal days.

Justice Monga said that daily, the court hears bail petitions by youngsters on their so-called love turning sour with allegations of rape or on the other hand while still in their wedding gear, couples seek protection for fear of being hounded by hostile family members.

PARENTAL PRESSURE

The court granted bail to the Yamunanagar youngster as it prime facie appeared to be a case of teenaged love not meeting the approval of the 17-year-old girl’s parents. The case was registered on the complaint of the girl’s parents.

The youngster told the court that they were in love and the fact is established from the statement he gave to a judicial officer that the girl had willingly married him. The girl declined to undergo medico-legal examination, stating no wrong was committed and whatever happened was with her consent. The government counsel said the claims are as per the probe records.