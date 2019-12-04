Kandha-free household kitchens rue 150 per kg as “unaffordable” price

cities

Updated: Dec 04, 2019

PUNE Kitchens in households across the city are faced with the onion dilemma as prices continue to spiral out of control.

“I bought onions at Rs 150 per kg as in our household, there is not a single dish that can be cooked without onions. If the price keeps rising like this, it is going to be difficult to manage our household budget,” said Sumangla Suryavanshi, a retired housewife, living in Bibwewadi.

There are other women who have found a way around the increased onion prices, making gravies and vegetables using alternative ingredients.

“We used to have onions daily, but now, due to the prices we have started using coconut for the gravy, and vegetables which don’t need onions, like cabbage and pumpkin,” said Sindhu Bhanu, a homemaker in Aundh.

Shobhana Malviya , a freelance content writer, said, “I use onion as and when required, but due to the severe price increase I am looking at onion-free recipes. Imagine eating onion with roti, once a symbol of survival, but now, the irony, with onion prices hitting an all-new high.”