Kashmiri men seek assistance on social media, police reach out

Police on Wednesday reached out to three Kashmiri men, who stay in a village in Bilaspur, and offered assistance after receiving information from a social media user that the three were feeling unsafe in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

As a precautionary measure, police patrolling has been increased in the village and a PCR van has been stationed near their house. Police said the three men, aged 20, 21 and 23, work at the warehouses of different e-commerce firms in the city.

Jai Parkash, station house officer (SHO), Bilaspur police station, said the three men had seen a message on social media which stated that Kashmiri students across India in need of help could reach out for assistance.

“They sent a message to the person on social media and expressed their concerns about safety. We spoke to them over the phone and met them on Wednesday. They were feeling anxious and we have assured them assistance,” said SHO.

One of the persons, who is from Bandipore district, requesting anonymity, confirmed that police personnel from Bilaspur police station had reached out to them and offered assistance. “We are anxious as we are unable to get in touch with our families. The atmosphere has been a little hostile since the announcement. But police reached out to us and we feel safer,” said

The city police on Wednesday shared a note on Twitter and Facebook, saying that there was no specific threat from anybody. “Police have assured all kinds of assistance and also spoken to their landlord to inform the police in case of any trouble,” the note said.

