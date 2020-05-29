e-paper
Home / Cities / KDMC gets robot to serve food to Covid patients

KDMC gets robot to serve food to Covid patients

cities Updated: May 29, 2020 23:55 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Dombivli resident Pratik Tirodkar has come up with a robot to help health workers in dealing with Covid patients.
Dombivli resident Pratik Tirodkar has come up with a robot to help health workers in dealing with Covid patients.(Rishikesh Choudhary/HT Photo)
         

A robot, donated to the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), will serve food and water to Covid patients at Holy Cross Hospital in Kalyan.

Pratik Tirodkar, a 23-year-old instrumentation engineer from Dombivli, created the robot and donated it to KDMC.

“The robot can serve water and food to 10 to 15 patients at a time. I built the robot as many health workers are getting infected,” said Tirodkar

On Friday, Tirodkar gave a demo of the robot at the KDMC headquarters.

“We have decided to use the robot at Holy Cross Covid hospital and see how feasible it is,” said Suryavanshi.  

