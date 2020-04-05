KDMC uses drone cameras to monitor lockdown

cities

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) started using drone cameras from Sunday to ensure social distancing is followed during the Covid-19 lockdown. Two drone cameras have been purchased to monitor crowding and vehicular movement in the city.

“Drone cameras are being used in all municipal wards from Sunday. We will monitor crowding and use of vehicles by people, track them and take necessary steps,” said a KDMC officer on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, a public address system will be installed at the KDMC headquarters in Kalyan through which the civic body will be able to address the public in all wards without delay.