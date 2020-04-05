e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / KDMC uses drone cameras to monitor lockdown

KDMC uses drone cameras to monitor lockdown

cities Updated: Apr 05, 2020 18:33 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) started using drone cameras from Sunday to ensure social distancing is followed during the Covid-19 lockdown. Two drone cameras have been purchased to monitor crowding and vehicular movement in the city.

“Drone cameras are being used in all municipal wards from Sunday. We will monitor crowding and use of vehicles by people, track them and take necessary steps,” said a KDMC officer on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, a public address system will be installed at the KDMC headquarters in Kalyan through which the civic body will be able to address the public in all wards without delay.

top news
Pak-backed terror module in Afghanistan that targeted India busted, 37 arrested
Pak-backed terror module in Afghanistan that targeted India busted, 37 arrested
India’s Covid-19 cases rise to 3,577, death toll goes up to 83: Health Min
India’s Covid-19 cases rise to 3,577, death toll goes up to 83: Health Min
Coronavirus: Govt’s 11-point FAQs on PM Modi’s call to switch off lights for 9 mins at 9 pm
Coronavirus: Govt’s 11-point FAQs on PM Modi’s call to switch off lights for 9 mins at 9 pm
Spitting in public, chewing tobacco could spread Covid-19, govt warns
Spitting in public, chewing tobacco could spread Covid-19, govt warns
No evidence of coronavirus being airborne, says ICMR’s top scientist
No evidence of coronavirus being airborne, says ICMR’s top scientist
Sridevi, the ‘Female’ Bachchan who fought for equality in Bollywood
Sridevi, the ‘Female’ Bachchan who fought for equality in Bollywood
How high-level group formed by govt has stepped up Covid-19 fight
How high-level group formed by govt has stepped up Covid-19 fight
Go to balcony & say it to MS: Sachin on ‘strategy change’ in 2011 WC final
Go to balcony & say it to MS: Sachin on ‘strategy change’ in 2011 WC final
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities