Kejriwal dares Shah to a debate on any issue

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 23:34 IST

New Delhi:

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday invited Union home minister Amit Shah to a “debate with an open heart” on any topic concerning the people of Delhi, saying the people wanted to know why they should vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kejriwal’s challenge comes a day after he set a deadline for the saffron party to announce its chief ministerial candidate for the February 8 Delhi assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Kejriwal said manifestos of both the BJP and AAP had been released, and the people now want to have a discussion, ask questions and give opinions on the key promises with the CM candidates of both parties.

“Come, let’s debate. A debate is a good thing. People of Delhi have a lot of questions that need to be addressed. Since Amit Shah ji has been at the forefront, I would like to challenge Amit Shah ji for a debate on any issue of his choice… But please don’t say that one of our workers will debate with Kejriwal. It would be like accepting defeat,” Kejriwal said.

The CM said the abrogation of Article 370 and construction of Ram Mandir are national issues and people have already voted for the BJP in the Centre for these . “But what did the BJP do for Delhi? What did you do for the people of Delhi in the last five years? Why should the people of Delhi vote for you?” he asked.

“I have been very clear in stating that every vote will reach me. But who as the CM will they vote for when they vote for the BJP? They are wasting people’s votes by not declaring their face of the CM.”

He said people were saying what if BJP named someone uneducated and incompetent after they have voted for the party. “That would be a betrayal…I ask Amit Shah, if his party does not want to declare the name its chief ministerial candidate, he should at least tell the names of the likely candidates. Whether Smriti Irani, Manoj Tiwari, Vijay Goel, Hardeep Singh Puri are the likely chief ministerial candidates,” Kejriwal told reporters.

Wondering why the BJP did not clear the roads near Shaheen Bagh, where people have been protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) for nearly two months, he said the BJP party was doing “dirty politics” over the issue to grab power in Delhi.

He hit out at the BJP for not doing anything for Delhi despite ruling the civic bodies for the last 15 years.

“People of Delhi want to know what have you done in Delhi for the last 15 years with the authority of MCD with you? Why are there garbage dumps and landfills all across Delhi?” he asked.

On Kapil Gujjar

Responding to a question concerning AAP’s alleged relationship with the person who open fire near the anti-CAA protest site in Shaheen Bagh a few days ago, Kejriwal said if the person is found to be from his party, he should be given “double punishment”.

Kejriwal told reporters that there should be no compromise on national security.

“I am not aware of his (the shooter) ties with any party. But if he is even remotely related to AAP, he deserves the maximum punishment for what he has done. I want to request home minister to stop playing politics on the security of the nation and urge him to not compromise with national security,” Kejriwal said.

Later in the evening, Kejriwal tweeted a video clip in which father of the shooter is seen saying they have nothing to do with AAP and that they have not joined the party. The man in the video is seen saying his son (Kapil Gujar) is a “sevak” of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

Kejriwal in the tweet said, “The BJP is playing dirty politics with Delhi’s law and order and country’s security. Putting allegations against AAP (in connection with Shaheen Bagh shooting) two days before the election was a dirty politics. Today the truth has come out.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rajesh Deo on Tuesday had said Kapil and his father had joined AAP in early 2019. Responding to this allegation, Kejriwal said, “Just 48 hours before the Assembly polls, if you (Shah) are sending police officers for a press conference, it exposes your ill-intent. People are not fools, they understand your intention,” he added.

Ram Mandir

The CM welcomed the central government’s move to set up a trust for the construction of a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. “I welcome the move. I congratulate the people of Delhi,” Kejriwal said.

When asked if the move was announced keeping Delhi elections in mind, Kejriwal said, “There is no timing for good work. They should make announcements daily.”