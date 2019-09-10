Khap leaders ask Dushyant Chautala to clear air on family reunion

cities

Making a last ditch effort to unite the Chautala clan, the representatives of a dozen odd Khaps have written a letter to Jannayak Janata Party(JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala and have asked him to clear his stand over reconciliation in the Chautala family.

In a letter dated September 8, the Khap leaders mentioned that they had met Shiromani Akali Dal(SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and urged him to unite the family.

“Badal had praised our efforts and said that he has an alliance with the BJP in Haryana but he wants to see the Chautala family united once again,” the Khaps mentioned in the letter.

However, the Khap leaders claimed that OP Chautala, Parkash Singh Badal and INLD general secretary Abhay Singh Chautala have already authorised them to take decision as per their wish.

“Khaps have a great history and they had always worked for the betterment of the unity. Chautala clan’s unity is very crucial for Haryana politics and the Khaps want family to reconcile. Dushyant Ji, we assure you that we will take a better step if you agree to our plea. The Khaps include representatives of all castes and religions and everyone has a dream to see Chautala clan united. We are expecting you to clarify your stand at the earliest[sic],” the letter read.

JJP leader Dushyant Chautala had earlier said that he will take decision after consulting party supremo Ajay Chautala and workers.

Reacting to JJP leader and his grandson Dushyant Chautala’s faction regarding reconciliation in Chautala clan, former Haryana chief minister and INLD patriarch Om Prakash Chautala said he had already made it very clear that any decision regarding unity within the Chautala family taken by the panchayats would be acceptable to him.

“The directions of the panchayats have been a family tradition and even Devi Lal had always bowed before its decisions. I would accept the decision of panchayats,” OP Chautala said.

Earlier, Dushyant had said, “As far as family matters were concerned, any decision taken by his grandfather Om Prakash Chautala and Sardar Prakash Singh Badal would be acceptable. But as far as the political dispute was concerned, the decision would be taken in consultation with its alliance partner.”

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 02:31 IST