Kharar youth held for kidnapping, raping teen

cities Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 19:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Kurali police have arrested a man for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl.

Identified as Jaspreet Singh, 20, of Bassian Bahman village near Kharar, he was produced before a local court on Tuesday and sent to three-day police remand.

According to police, Jaspreet abducted the minor “on the pretext of marriage” on Sunday and took her to a hotel in Yamunanagar in Haryana, where he allegedly raped her.

“The two were traced to the hotel within 24 hours, following which the accused was arrested and the victim handed over to her family,” said sub-inspector Gurpreet Singh, Kurali City station house officer.

A case under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366A (procuration of minor girl) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code besides Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered.

