Home / Cities / Kharghar residents to protest against bad roads on Jan 30

Kharghar residents to protest against bad roads on Jan 30

cities Updated: Jan 26, 2020 01:02 IST
Padmja Sinha
Padmja Sinha
Hindustantimes
         

Fed up with bad roads and lackadaisical attitude by officials, Kharghar residents have decided to make a list of all roads that need urgent repairs.

Kharghar Taloja Colonies Welfare Association (KTCWA) has announced a protest, ‘Rasta Banao Andolan’, and will march to City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) office in Kharghar on January 30.

Mangesh Ranawade, chairman of KTCWA, said, “We have asked the housing societies from Sector 23 to 36 to write a letter with reference to road repair work. We will list the roads which are in pathetic condition and submit the list on Sunday.”

Residents said they have waited for a long time but Cidco has shown no signs of repairing the roads.

“We will know which roads are bad and we plan to approach Cidco and ask them to give a date for starting repair work,” said Ranawade.

Residents have been complaining about the bad condition of road for a long time which worsens during monsoon as it develops big potholes.

“We want Cidco to start working early and repair roads,” said Sudhakar Mali, 40 a Kharghar resident.

Cidco said that repair work is a continuous process.

Arun Deshmukh, executive engineer of Cidco, said, “ Repair work is on throughout the year. A total of ₹14 crore has been sanctioned to repair roads at Sector 34 and 35. The work will begin next month. We will also take up road repair work and re-laying work in other sectors of Kharghar soon. We hope to complete it before monsoon.”

