e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Home / Cities / Kidnapped Rohtak girl rescued from UP

Kidnapped Rohtak girl rescued from UP

Kidnapper was also arrested and produced before a local court on Wednesday that has sent him to judicial custody

cities Updated: Dec 18, 2019 23:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A 17-year-old girl from Rohtak, who was kidnapped by her brother’s friend on September 9, was rescued by police from Shahjahanpur district in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday night.

The kidnapper Vishal, 21, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was also arrested. He was produced before a local court on Wednesday, which has sent him to judicial custody.

Deputy superintendent of police (headquarters) Gorakh Pal Rana said they had received a missing complaint on September 9 about a Class 11 student who had not returned home after school hours.

“ We had launched a massive operation to rescue the girl. On a tip-off, we arrested the accused from his house in Samulia village of Shahjahanpur district,” the DSP said.

“The youth was working with the girl’s brother at a private company in Jhajjar. He had befriended with the girl’s brother and was frequently visiting their house. On September 9, the accused abducted the minor girl at around 7am when she was going to school,” he added.

A case of abduction and under sections of the SC/ST Act has been registered against the accused.

top news
Large gatherings banned in Bengaluru for next 3 days over anti-citizenship law protests
Large gatherings banned in Bengaluru for next 3 days over anti-citizenship law protests
Schools in Noida, Ghaziabad to remain shut on Thursday and Friday due to cold
Schools in Noida, Ghaziabad to remain shut on Thursday and Friday due to cold
Kuldeep Yadav becomes first Indian to take two international hat-tricks
Kuldeep Yadav becomes first Indian to take two international hat-tricks
‘One lawyer at a time’: SC irked over loud arguments during CAA hearing
‘One lawyer at a time’: SC irked over loud arguments during CAA hearing
MG ZS EV passes EuroNCAP crash test in flying colours, secures 5-star rating
MG ZS EV passes EuroNCAP crash test in flying colours, secures 5-star rating
Video of Kerala police officer sharing food with man goes viral
Video of Kerala police officer sharing food with man goes viral
Breaking down ‘Dark Mode’, the most awaited feature on WhatsApp
Breaking down ‘Dark Mode’, the most awaited feature on WhatsApp
‘Imagine this is a room of migrants...’: Congress explains anti-CAA argument
‘Imagine this is a room of migrants...’: Congress explains anti-CAA argument
trending topics
Amit Shahcitizenship lawRahul GandhiKSP answer keys 2019Jaipur serial bomb blasts caseUPPSC 2019 answer keyShriram LagooBollywood CopsDelhi Temperature

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities