Kidnapped Rohtak girl rescued from UP

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 23:00 IST

A 17-year-old girl from Rohtak, who was kidnapped by her brother’s friend on September 9, was rescued by police from Shahjahanpur district in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday night.

The kidnapper Vishal, 21, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was also arrested. He was produced before a local court on Wednesday, which has sent him to judicial custody.

Deputy superintendent of police (headquarters) Gorakh Pal Rana said they had received a missing complaint on September 9 about a Class 11 student who had not returned home after school hours.

“ We had launched a massive operation to rescue the girl. On a tip-off, we arrested the accused from his house in Samulia village of Shahjahanpur district,” the DSP said.

“The youth was working with the girl’s brother at a private company in Jhajjar. He had befriended with the girl’s brother and was frequently visiting their house. On September 9, the accused abducted the minor girl at around 7am when she was going to school,” he added.

A case of abduction and under sections of the SC/ST Act has been registered against the accused.