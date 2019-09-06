Kingpin of gang that produced fake toll passes held

cities

Gurugram The police on Friday arrested a 38-year-old former employee of MEP Infrastructure Developers, the contractor for collecting toll at the Gurugram-Delhi border, for allegedly selling duplicate monthly passes from the Uber office in Sector 29.

The suspect was identified as Satywart Kundu, of Titoli village in Rohtak district. He was arrested from Shankar Chowk on the Gurgaon-Delhi Expressway. The police said he was on his way to meet a lawyer when he was nabbed.

According to the police, Kundu had joined the company in October 2017 and worked as a manager. He was later part of the vigilance team, operating out of the MEP office at the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) office at Rajokri border and had recently quit the job.

Police commissioner Muhammad Akil said that the Udyog Vihar police teams had questioned the Uber employees following which it was revealed that Kundu had called the operations manager of Uber on August 22 and requested him to allow them to place a help desk to sell monthly passes at a discounted price. “The Uber employees agreed and provided them with space as they thought he was an MEP employee. As per the estimate, 700 monthly passes were sold from the office on August 30, 31 and September 3,” he said.

Fake monthly passes, of ₹3,000 face value, were sold at a “discounted price” of ₹2,700, the police said.

An official spokesperson for Uber said, “Miscreants posing as MEP officials issued the fraudulent bar-coded stickers from Uber’s premises. We have proactively offered to compensate all driver partners who inadvertently became victims of this conspiracy. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement authorities and assist them in their investigations.’’

The police said Kundu was regularly in touch with the Uber employees and visited their office regularly. “He had given a proposal to Uber that MEP, offering a discount of ₹300 (on the passes), would sell it from Uber’s office for the convenience of drivers,” said Akil.

A spokesperson for MEP confirmed that one of their former employees was arrested, who provided fake passes to Uber’s driver-partners. “He was not our direct employee but hired through an agency. His other associates are still absconding and the services of the employees found involved in the case will be terminated with immediate effect.”

Kundu was produced before the district and sessions court on Friday and taken on five-day police remand.

Police said Kundu and his gang members were selling fake passes for several months and are believed to have duped the toll operator of nearly ₹5 crore, with regards to passes issued for light vehicles. The company is yet to verify the passes issued for heavy vehicles.

The police said that so far, the passes that have been duplicated do not comprise RFID tags. These passes are issued by the SDMC.

On Wednesday the police had arrested five drivers, including three registered drivers with cab aggregator Uber, while they were trying to cross the Gurugram-Delhi border at Sirhaul by allegedly producing fake monthly passes.

