KLF running cross-border narco-terror network: NIA

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 22:16 IST

Mohali The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has submitted before a special court in Mohali that proscribed terrorist organisation Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) has been running a cross-border narco-terror network.

The NIA submitted this while seeking seven-day remand of three accused — Nirmal Singh, Satpal Singh and Hiralal — in a heroin seizure case of 2019.

On Monday, the court had sent the three accused to seven-day NIA custody. While seeking the remand, the NIA said that during investigation, the role of Harmeet Singh alias PhD, who was murdered in Pakistan recently, was the key player of the cross-border narco-terror network.

The accused were arrested with 500gm of Heroin and ₹1.2-lakh drug money. Three more persons were arrested in December 2019. The NIA took over the case in January 2020.