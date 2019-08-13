Kolhapur floods: Medical camps by local doctors, volunteers provide relief to victims

cities

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 20:35 IST

Kolhapur: Almost all the districts of lower Kolhapur and Sangli are flooded due to incessant rains. With water receding very slowly in these areas, medical camps have been set up to address issues pertaining to waterborne diseases and epidemic threat. Since the past few days, many flood relief columns of the Indian Army, Coast Guards, Navy, Air Force along with NDRF team have been requisitioned in various districts to augment the efforts of the state government to evacuate locals and to reach out and distribute relief materials to flood victims.

Kolhapur is not the only district reeling in the aftermath of unprecedented rains. As floodwaters recede, Kolhapur’s Shirol and Kurundwad talukas have also fast become the focus of rescue and relief work. One helicopter of Training Command, IAF continues to fly towards flood relief operations in the region. Air force, Army, Coast Guards, Navy along with NDRF teams are working in close coordination to airlift essential relief supplies to affected areas.

Relief camps are providing food and water to victims even as every means is being used to transport relief materials. Even medicines and medical care are being provided.

Sanjay Asawale, deputy collector, is appointed in Shirol taluka to alert of a possible epidemic outbreak in the region. “There is a risk of an epidemic outbreak once the waters recede. The health department should remain vigilant,” he said.

Many volunteers and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have set up health camps in a flood-affected district of the city. “On the request of commissioner, we were the first team to provide medical aid to Aster Adhar at Dasara chowk relief camp and are closely working with Shambhaji Raje for prevention of epidemics, skin infection, viral fever and cold-cough ailments. With five ambulances and 40 volunteers, we have five medical rescue teams. We have treated 18,000 people till now. Our medical group has conducted several camps at various emergency situations and calamity and has treated and saved thousands of people. Last Monday, we launched a helpline Kolhapur Calling. A lot of medical teams from Pune and Mumbai have treated 22,000 victims”, said Ayesha Raut, head administration of Aster Adhar hospital.

Compassion 24, along with volunteers and local doctor, is conducting medical camps to help patients in flood-affected villages in Kolhapur districts. At least 50 doctors and healthcare professionals are volunteering for the mission along with 200 youth. “We are procuring medicines at wholesale prices from pharmaceutical dealers and giving it for free at our medical camps. These medicines are sponsored by local doctors and a team of social volunteers called Xaviers91. After covering city relief camps, we have now reached rural areas affected by flood where the occupants are labourers and orphans. We will provide relief for a month on a volunteering basis after the floodwater recedes as part of post-flood medical aid,” said Milind Dhond of Compassion 24.

At least 2,000 patients were examined and medicines dispensed at one of the medical camps conducted at Takali village of Shirol takula in Kolhapur district on Tuesday. “Victims suffer from malnutrition. Public health interventions were suggested and demonstrated to achieve sanitary and hygienic living amidst the ruins,” said Dr Harshwardhan Jagtap, a volunteer team member of NGO compassion 24.

The camp was set up earlier this month by local doctors Dr Reshma Pawar, Dr Geeta Pillai, Dr Arjun Adnaik, Dr Archana Powar along with Milind Dhond, who heads NGO Compassion 24 Youth annex team of 200 youth volunteers.

“Till Monday, we have treated at least 5,000 patients at relief camp in the city in the past six days. On Tuesday, a camp was set up at Takali village where the demand of medical aid was high. We provided medical aid at Gurudatta sugar factory. The number of patients enrolled at the camp is 2,000. The routine medical check-up includes glucose test, blood pressure check-up and medicine distribution. We will try to send serious diagnosed patients to local and government hospitals through a referral system,” said medical team volunteer Madura Hawal.

“Flood-affected residents show symptoms of weakness, anaemia, joint pain, body pain, skin infection, allergies, gastric pain and headache. Some also complained of urinary tract infection, lower backache, dental problems, deworming, neurological issues, thyroid and gynaecological problems, ophthalmology problems and ENT problems,” said a medical aid volunteer Divya.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 20:35 IST