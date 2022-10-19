Home / Cities / Kolkata News / 2023 Bengal rural polls: Draft delimitation report likely to be released today

2023 Bengal rural polls: Draft delimitation report likely to be released today

kolkata news
Published on Oct 19, 2022 10:35 AM IST

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee are expected to travel across the state to oversee organisational preparedness ahead of the polls

The delimitation for the panchayat polls is done every 10 years. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent

The West Bengal State Election Commission is on Wednesday likely to release the draft report on the delimitation and reservation of seats ahead of the 2023 panchayat polls.

“...the delimitation for the panchayat polls is done every 10 years. This [report] is the first step and hence would set the ball rolling for the rural polls next year,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

There was speculation that the panchayat polls may be held earlier but election watchdog officials said that could not happen as the delimitation was yet to be done.

In 2013, 76 people, including 45 in Murshidabad, were killed during the rural polls in West Bengal. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) won 34.2% of seats without contest in the 2018 panchayat polls.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party formed a 20-member core committee ahead of the polls after a three-day strategy meeting at a luxury resort near Kolkata in presence of central leaders.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee are expected to travel across the state to oversee organisational preparedness ahead of the panchayat polls.

