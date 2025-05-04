7 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants who worked in Delhi, Mumbai nabbed in Bengal

Kolkata: Seven Bangladesh nationals, including three women, were nabbed by Nadia district police on Saturday while they were trying to sneak back in their country after working in various Indian states for around four years, police said. The Border Security Force and other agencies have intensified vigil along the border since 2024 in view of the political unrest in Bangladesh. (Representational image)

“These people illegally entered India through the North 24 Parganas district border around four years ago and worked in Mumbai, Delhi and some cities in Gujarat. They were trying to return to Bangladesh with the help of an agent who is absconding,” Somnath Jha, deputy superintendent of police (border) of Ranaghat division, told the media.

The arrests were made in the Hanskhali police station area where a Bangladeshi woman was arrested on Thursday. She, too, worked in Mumbai after entering India in 2024, police found during investigation.

Those arrested on Saturday are residents of Khulna, Jessore, Cox’s Bazar and Kushtia districts of Bangladesh.

With these, around 100 Bangladesh citizens have been arrested in various districts of West Bengal since December last year.

The Border Security Force and other agencies have intensified vigil along the border since 2024 in view of the political unrest in Bangladesh.

The vigil was tightened further in November last year amid reports of alleged attacks on the minority Hindu community and the arrest of Bangladesh-based Iskcon monk Chinmoy Krishna Das on sedition charges.

Das was granted bail by a division bench of the Bangladesh high court on April 30.