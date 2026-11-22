West Bengal’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government on Friday evening directed that police must book people involved in ransacking hospital property or assaulting staff members, including doctors, under a law framed by the CPI(M)-led Left Front government in 2009. Reacting to the incident, chief minister Suvendu Adhikari told the media on Wednesday night that anarchy would not be allowed at the institution but did not comment on the allegation against the ABVP. (X) more

The BJP government took the action 48 hours after a group of intern doctors at Medical College, Kolkata, commonly referred to as Calcutta Medical College, alleged on Wednesday night that Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members attacked them while they were staging an agitation at the principal’s office to protest a recent show-cause notice.

The police rushed to the hospital and freed Dr Indranil Biswas, the medical college principal, from the blockade by intern doctors representing various Left unions.

Reacting to the incident, chief minister Suvendu Adhikari told the media on Wednesday night that anarchy would not be allowed at the institution but did not comment on the allegation against the ABVP.

“No disturbance will be allowed at the medical college. The police have been deployed...” Adhikari said on Wednesday.

“The state health department sent an order to all district magistrates, police superintendents and police commissioners, including that of Kolkata, directing them to book identified offenders under the West Bengal Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2009,” a health department official said, requesting anonymity.

The 2009 Act treats the ransacking of hospital property and assaults on doctors and staff members as cognisable and non-bailable offences. It recommends imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of up to ₹50,000, in addition to court-determined compensation for property damage in specific cases.

“The offenders will face non-bailable charges from now on. Our government will not tolerate any damage to hospital property, nor assault or insult to doctors,” state health minister Sharadwat Mukherjee told the media on Saturday.

The Act came into effect on September 3, 2009, following back-to-back agitations by doctors who were assaulted during disputes over patient deaths allegedly caused by wrong treatment. However, neither the Left Front nor the Trinamool Congress, which came to power in 2011, enforced the law stringently.

No arrests were made until Sunday afternoon in connection with the alleged violence, although the health minister said two professor-doctors were assaulted and insulted by the intern doctors.

Reacting to the state’s decision to enforce the 2009 law, All India Trinamool Congress MLA Kunal Ghosh said on Sunday that the offenders must be identified impartially.

“No government can allow vandalism and assault on doctors but the real offenders must be properly identified before being booked. Nowhere do we see people linked to the BJP being arrested. This is a new culture. Only opposition party workers face legal action,” Ghosh said.

The incident at the 200-year-old medical college and hospital occurred shortly after central Kolkata’s College Street, home to some of India’s oldest educational institutions, virtually came under siege because of a face-off between ABVP and SFI members over the latter’s bookstall on the thoroughfare. The police allowed ABVP to set up a bookstall as well, but that did not end the confrontation between the two groups.