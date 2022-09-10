Bengal govt, UNICEF engage self-help groups to curb child marriages and teen pregancies
To curb child marriages and teenage pregnancies in the state, the West Bengal government in collaboration with UNICEF will form child-friendly ‘sanghas’ comprising self-help groups.
The West Bengal government in collaboration with UNICEF will form child-friendly ‘sanghas’ (clusters), comprising members of self-help groups, to curb child marriage and teenage pregnancy in the state, which is the highest in the country.
To stop these twin menaces, the state government and UNICEF have planned, as a pilot project, to form 110 child-friendly ‘sanghas’ in the next six months in 87 blocks in all 23 districts of the state, a UNICEF release said here.
"This initiative is aimed at addressing the issues that affect the lives of SHG members and their family members," Vibhu Goel, State Mission Director and CEO of West Bengal State Rural Livelihood Mission (SRLM), said at the end of a validation workshop held here on Friday.
West Bengal is at the top in cases of child marriage and teenage pregnancy, according to a National Family Health Survey report.
As per the data available, after the National Family Health Survey-5 was conducted in 2019-20, a total 41.6 per cent of women aged between 20 and 24 years were married off while they were teenagers, and 16.4 per cent of girls in their teens became mothers, the report said.
In the first phase of the programme, the members of the ‘sanghas’ would pledge not to get their children married off under age, Goel said.
The project will also look into improving the health of children and mothers as 70.8 per cent of adolescent girls are anaemic in the state.
UNICEF will provide technical support through training and development of tools and SRLM will mobilise the members.
Highlighting the state government’s success of nearly 100 per cent school enrolment and 98.7 per cent institutional delivery, the chief of UNICEF West Bengal, Mohammad Mohiuddin said: "Reaching the last mile of development is always a challenge and a lot of innovations have to be used and things should be done differently to curb these social problems.
“Considering the recent decision of the West Bengal government to grant a project of ₹600 crore for the SHGs, UNICEF joined hands with SRLM to use the platform and manpower to achieve various developmental goals.”
-
Jharkhand man held for allegedly setting youngster on fire
A man in Kasmuddin's 60s was arrested on Saturday for allegedly setting a youngster on fire in Chitashram village under Nagar Untari police station limits in Jharkhand's Garhwa district on Friday night, police said. Deepak is out of danger while the accused Kasmuddin has been arrested. Dr. Amit Kumar, who treated Deepak at Garhwa district hospital, said the victim was currently out of danger.
-
Roundabout | When a place becomes a poem
What is a place after all but a habitation for human existence or an odyssey, yet it assumes a persona far greater than mud or concrete that may have gone into its being. Thus, for the inhabitant, it becomes a symbol of the very existence to be celebrated or negated. Fiction writer Albert Camus described the big city as a remedy for life in society and the only desert within means.
-
Jharkhand guv receives ECI opinion on disqualification plea against Basant Soren
The Election Commision of India has sent its opinion to Jharkhand governor Ramesh Bais on the disqualification plea against Jharkhand Mukti Morcha legislator Basant Soren, people aware of the development said on Saturday. “The communication from ECI has been received in Raj Bhawan. The governor will take further call on the issue in due course,” said a person familiar with the matter.
-
Five men get jail term for misusing govt funds in Karnataka
A special CBI court here has sentenced five men to seven years rigorous imprisonment each and fined them over Rs 5 crore in total for misappropriation of funds belonging to a Karnataka government body. In the verdict pronounced on September 8, Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat convicted five persons -- Kebballi Anand, H S Nagalingaswamy, Chandrashekar, H K Nagaraja and K B Harshan -- and fined them a total of Rs 5,02,75,000.
-
RJD leader’s son arrested for allegedly assaulting cop on duty, BJP slams govt
The Pirbahore police in Bihar arrested Patna Municipal Corporation councillor Mohammad Asfar Ahmad, who is the son of senior Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former MLC Anwar Ahmad, for allegedly assaulting a police officer on duty on Friday evening, officials said. The councillor allegedly manhandled another cop abusing police when they objected to it. The Pirbahore police received inputs that some antisocial elements were carrying illegal weapons assembled near Patna Market.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics