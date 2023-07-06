CBI files case in alleged forced conversion of brothers in West Bengal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against seven known and other known people in connection with the alleged forced conversions of two brothers to Islam in West Bengal’s Malda district, people familiar with the matter said. (Representative Photo)

HT had reported on March 22 that the federal agency registered a preliminary enquiry (PE) – a precursor to the first information report (FIR) – in the matter on the orders of the Calcutta high court.

On June 6, the agency submitted its enquiry report to the high court, which directed it to file a regular case (FIR).

A case under sections related to criminal conspiracy, wrongful confinement, kidnapping, acts to outrage religious feelings etc., was registered on Tuesday, naming seven accused – Khurshed Sekh, Nazu Sekh, Barkatti Sekh, Habib Sekh, Rabiul Sekh, Muktadul Sekh, Tinu Sekh and other unknown persons.

The wives of Buddhu Mandal and Gauranga Mandal, both brothers, had approached the Calcutta high court claiming that their husbands were forcefully converted to Islam after they went missing on November 24, 2021.

The petitioners, who are also sisters, had submitted that even after a complaint in this regard was filed, no action was taken by the state police.

CBI enquiry revealed that Buddhu and Gauranga, who work as helpers to Mason, left home for work around 7am on November 24, 2021. While Gauranga went to the residence of Rabiul, Buddhu went to Habib’s place.

“At that time, Gauranga was working under Muktadulc’s head mason. They came back home for lunch around 2pm and then returned to work. However, they did not return home in the evening,” CBI report, part of FIR, states.

The report further states that Kalabati and other family members went to Mothabari police station to lodge a complaint where Tara Limbu Bahadur, a sub-inspector posted at Mothabari police station informed her that Gauranga and Buddhu have converted to Islam and gone to Sujapur village to offer Namaz.

On November 27, both the brothers were found at one Kurshid’s home, a resident of village Pratappur in Malda and were brought to Kaliachak police station from there.

The next day, both were produced before a court from where a good number of members of the Muslim community including Khurshid were also present and later the brothers were allegedly taken away by them.

The report further states that Gauranga escaped and came home on the night of March 21, 2022. “He was frightened and shared the ordeal with his wife, other family members and neighbours. He disclosed that he was forced to eat beef, to slaughter the cows and has been converted to Islam forcefully. It was also informed that drugs were being administered to him through injections regularly. He was not willing to convert to Islam. Khushid and others pointed a gun at him. He further disclosed that in order to save his life, he reluctantly under pressure and coercion converted to Islam and one Maulana made him read Kalma. He requested his wife and other family members to shift him to a safer place,” CBI FIR adds.

CBI probe has revealed that “both the brothers are Hindus by birth and have been celebrating Hindu festivals religiously”.

“Both the brothers did not return home on the evening of November 24, 2021. In the first fortnight of the month, Kali Pujo was celebrated when both the brothers along with their family members participated enthusiastically in it. They were never critical of the religion nor intended to embrace Islam,” states the FIR filed by the CBI.